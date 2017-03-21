Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 2.63% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,397,518 shares. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm’s market cap is $28.14 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company earned $3.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 238,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $630,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 340,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,512. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,298,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

