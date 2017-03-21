Ronald Gould Acquires 40 Shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Stock

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £122.80 ($151.66).

Ronald Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Ronald Gould acquired 45 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £130.50 ($161.17).

On Monday, February 6th, Ronald Gould acquired 248 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £731.60 ($903.54).

On Monday, January 16th, Ronald Gould acquired 43 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £123.84 ($152.95).

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) opened at 307.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.21. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 292.50 million. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 202.00 and a one year high of GBX 308.00.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Company also has the ability to use gearing up to a level of 20% of net assets.

