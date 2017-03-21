Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Collins from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Rockwell Collins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Collins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) traded down 1.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 589,550 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. Rockwell Collins has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post $5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other Rockwell Collins news, CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $393,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nan Mattai sold 19,400 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $1,795,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,564.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 14,737.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,986,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,024,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,439,000 after buying an additional 1,171,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at $92,839,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 9,081.4% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 863,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 853,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after buying an additional 682,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.