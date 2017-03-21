Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen Sells 4,000 Shares

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $393,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick E. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of Rockwell Collins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $393,520.00.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) traded down 1.93% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. 1,151,299 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Your IP Address:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 552.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 48.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 15.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.