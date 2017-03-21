Robin Schulman Sells 298 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) VP Robin Schulman sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $11,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,618.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 9th, Robin Schulman sold 3,649 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $134,867.04.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Robin Schulman sold 247 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $8,822.84.

On Thursday, February 16th, Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $17,061.21.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robin Schulman sold 3,131 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $125,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Robin Schulman sold 329 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $9,465.33.

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded down 4.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.48. 157,486 shares of the stock were exchanged. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company’s market cap is $1.87 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $7,681,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $5,650,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

