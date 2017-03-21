Robert Disbrow Buys 40,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 40,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,760.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 71,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$48,990.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 88,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$69,030.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 150,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 81,325 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $224.08 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

PNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pine Cliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.31.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

