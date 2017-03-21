Rice Energy Inc (RICE) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $31.00 price target on Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Rice Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised Rice Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Rice Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Rice Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) traded down 1.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,499 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. Rice Energy has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rice Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rice Energy by 129.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

