Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:REXR) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) traded up 0.159% on Monday, hitting $22.055. The stock had a trading volume of 159,537 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.264. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm earned $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consisted of approximately 119 properties with over 12.0 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.