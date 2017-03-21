Reuben Seth Davidsohn Sells 5,981 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $710,423.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 6,950 shares of Howard Hughes Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $791,188.00.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. 156,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.44. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. Howard Hughes Corp had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes Corp

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in development of master planned communities and the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

