Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) traded down 3.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 234,845 shares. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $387.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 61.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services while also providing conventional products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in the United States. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities.

