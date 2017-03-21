Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a sell rating on shares of Re/Max Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Re/Max Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) traded down 1.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 19,541 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Re/Max Holdings has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $984.98 million, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.31 million. Re/Max Holdings had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 81.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Re/Max Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Re/Max Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $250,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,823 shares in the company, valued at $514,116.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Lindquist Scoville sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $44,622.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 248,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,242,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 101,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 83,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Re/Max Holdings by 49,926.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter.

About Re/Max Holdings

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Company is engaged in the business of recruiting and retaining agents, and selling franchises. The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Franchise Services and Brokerages. The Real Estate Franchise Services segment comprises the operations of its owned and independent global franchising operations, and corporate-wide professional services expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.