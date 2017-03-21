Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann restated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $421.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $401.26 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $434.97.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.28. The stock had a trading volume of 689,208 shares. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $325.35 and a 52-week high of $452.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post $12.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 87,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $369.71 per share, with a total value of $32,274,943.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12,358.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

