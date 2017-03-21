Raytheon Company (RTN) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC from $163.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Raytheon Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $163.03 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 684,270 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.67. Raytheon Company has a 52 week low of $120.24 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Company will post $7.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Wajsgras sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $810,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,182 shares in the company, valued at $23,197,111.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,556 shares of company stock worth $8,280,762. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCM Investments TX bought a new position in Raytheon Company during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Raytheon Company by 30.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Company by 131.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Company during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Raytheon Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.