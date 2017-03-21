Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDUS. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded down 4.877% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.356. 272,901 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.57 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post ($4.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 38,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,388.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,398,678 shares in the company, valued at $172,296,217.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $2,466,988.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,504,722.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after buying an additional 699,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,429,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 892,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,248,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 836,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 827,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,786,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. Its product candidate, the investigational drug abaloparatide for subcutaneous injection, has completed Phase III development for use in the reduction of fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

