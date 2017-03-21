Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 850 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) insider Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $27,446.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded down 0.899% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.752. The company had a trading volume of 61,037 shares. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.311 and a beta of 0.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business earned $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

