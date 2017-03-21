Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) traded down 2.055% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.725. 122,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $955.99 million.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Quotient Technology’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 39,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $448,326.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Connie Chen sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $117,431.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $326,742.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,867 shares of company stock worth $2,510,249. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 122.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 71,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 91.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 537,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, formerly Coupons.com Incorporated, is a provider of digital promotions and media solutions. The Company connects consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers with shoppers by offering digital promotions and media to shoppers through mobile, Web and social channels. The Company’s platform is used by brands, as well as retailers in the grocery, drug, dollar, club and mass merchandise channels to engage shoppers at the critical moments when they are choosing what products to buy and where to shop.

