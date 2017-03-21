Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 13,987 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) traded down 0.47% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. 790,839 shares of the stock traded hands. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $68.91 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business earned $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post $5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,523,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,386,000 after buying an additional 530,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,286,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,738,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,233,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 997,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,674,000 after buying an additional 461,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Company’s Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services to patients, physicians, health plans, hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated delivery networks (IDNs), other commercial laboratories, employers and others.

