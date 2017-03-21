Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Director Sells $4,375,000.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 125,000 shares of Q2 Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) traded down 0.98% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 491,567 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.43 billion. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price objective on Q2 Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,497,182 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,200,000 after buying an additional 99,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,445,000 after buying an additional 102,163 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 91.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,537,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after buying an additional 732,413 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Q2 Holdings by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 515,629 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

