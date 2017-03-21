PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,927 shares in the company, valued at $25,270,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 1.43% on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 5,417,732 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.22%.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,761,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6,759.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,057,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 2,027,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 137.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,088,000 after buying an additional 1,852,825 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $30,661,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 85.5% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,214,000 after buying an additional 1,178,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.