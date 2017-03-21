Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Major Shareholder Robert W. Duggan Acquires 205,127 Shares

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) major shareholder Robert W. Duggan acquired 205,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,832,792.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,174,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,230,725.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) traded up 6.565% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.542. The stock had a trading volume of 476,838 shares. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company’s market cap is $326.75 million.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

