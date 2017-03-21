Prologis Inc (PLD) CEO Eugene F. Reilly Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) traded down 1.75% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,473 shares. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.00. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business earned $620 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 194.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,179,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,026,000 after buying an additional 20,598,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,758,000. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,356.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,296,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after buying an additional 3,069,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,179,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,523,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,026,000 after buying an additional 1,485,596 shares in the last quarter.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

