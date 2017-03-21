Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) traded up 3.11% on Monday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,565 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm’s market cap is $2.03 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,359,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after buying an additional 393,428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,490,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,012,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 276,116 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

