Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Given a $245.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given a $245.00 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a $225.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $183.63. The company had a trading volume of 659,022 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.18 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $183.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.35%.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $231,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,498 shares in the company, valued at $49,364,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,482. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.6% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 5,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 52,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

