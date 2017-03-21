Philippe F. Courtot Sells 40,000 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,537,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,312,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded up 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 554,741 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.99. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business earned $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

