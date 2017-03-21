Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for 888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888)

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec boosted their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.15) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 888 Holdings Public Limited Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 263 ($3.25).

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) opened at 234.00 on Tuesday. 888 Holdings Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of GBX 177.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.17. The stock’s market cap is GBX 837.14 million.

About 888 Holdings Public Limited Company

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including brand licensing revenue on third party platforms and Mytopia social games. The Company’s segments include Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B).

