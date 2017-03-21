Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been assigned a $35.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 2.01% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. 1,430,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company’s market cap is $3.65 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm earned $247 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,545,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,044,000 after buying an additional 2,151,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,534,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,202,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $24,372,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,069.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,061,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 1,040,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Oil and Natural Gas. The Company provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the continental United States, and western and northern Canada.

