Pacific Insight Electronics Corp (PIH) Director Gary B. Sutherland Sells 2,500 Shares

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp (TSE:PIH) Director Gary B. Sutherland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$21,050.00.

Shares of Pacific Insight Electronics Corp (TSE:PIH) traded down 4.17% on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,401 shares. Pacific Insight Electronics Corp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp Company Profile

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. is an electronic solutions provider to the automotive, commercial and specialty vehicle markets. The Company provides planning, design and manufacture of electronic solutions for the transportation industry. It sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors in the United States, Canada and various other countries.

