OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 495 ($6.11) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.36) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 445 ($5.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.75 ($5.00).

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) opened at 416.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.95. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.01 billion. OneSavings Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 173.20 and a one year high of GBX 439.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from OneSavings Bank PLC’s previous dividend of $2.90.

About OneSavings Bank PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

