OFS Capital Corp (OFS) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at National Securities

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) had its price target raised by National Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

“• OFS finished 2016 with the portfolio at fair value increasing 9.5% Y/Y to $281.6 million courtesy of origination volume picking up significantly during the second half of the year. NII/share increased Q/Q to $0.39 from $0.34 despite fee income being largely flat and we thus expect the increased portfolio size and what we expect will be steadily increased balance sheet leverage to drive NII/share and dividend growth in both 2017 and 2018.



• NAV/share increased 0.4% Y/Y to $14.82 driven by realized gains and an over-earned dividend on a NII basis, driving an economic return of 9.7% for the year. OFS continues to have very sound underwriting with one company on non-accrual as of year-end with a cost of $7.6 million or 2.7% of the portfolio at amortized cost.



• The company finished 4Q16 with regulatory D/E (excluding SBA debentures) of only 0.07x and we model net portfolio growth of 11.7% and 14.2% in 2017 and 2018, respectively, funded with additional draws on the revolver and what we expect will be an additional SBIC license granted to the company in 3Q17. The increased leverage will likely bolster adjusted NII ROAE and permit robust portfolio growth without the need for common equity issuance, in our opinion.



• We are revising our 2017 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.54 from $1.61 and are rolling out our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate of $1.62. We are increasing our price target to $16 from $15 as a result of continued strong performance and we note that our $16 price target represents a modest 6% premium to our 4Q18 NAV/share estimate of $15.10.



A number of other brokerages have also commented on OFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares. OFS Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. OFS Capital Corp had a net margin of 47.80% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital Corp will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. OFS Capital Corp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital Corp during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in OFS Capital Corp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital Corp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital Corp by 185.9% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 118,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corp Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

