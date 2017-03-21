NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Given Overweight Rating at Global Equities Research

Global Equities Research reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded down 2.0417% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.2154. 10,399,832 shares of the company were exchanged. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.7181 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $76,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,277,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,017 shares of company stock worth $21,081,014. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 61,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

