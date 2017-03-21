NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 32,820 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 32,820 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,577,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded down 3.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,102,559 shares. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 791.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Summit Redstone set a $120.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $110.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

