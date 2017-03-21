NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 53,458 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress sold 53,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $5,630,196.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,217,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded down 3.23% on Tuesday, reaching $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,102,559 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 61,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Global Equities Research reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Vetr lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

