Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Raised by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 117,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) traded down 0.99% on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 1,515,363 shares of the stock traded hands. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.