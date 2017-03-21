Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Novadaq Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Novadaq Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,102,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after buying an additional 913,878 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,359,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 886,175 shares during the last quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Novadaq Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,380,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Novadaq Technologies by 108.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 364,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) traded down 1.41% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 149,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $444.68 million. Novadaq Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

About Novadaq Technologies

Novadaq Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

