NiSource Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) traded up 1.51% on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,162 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.29. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis acquired 12,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $270,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,055.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

