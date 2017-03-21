Creightons plc (LON:CRL) insider Nicholas OShea acquired 69,000 shares of Creightons plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £11,730 ($14,486.85).

Shares of Creightons plc (LON:CRL) opened at 18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 11.22 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.23. Creightons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 19.90.

Your IP Address:

Creightons plc Company Profile

Creightons plc is engaged in the development, marketing and manufacture of toiletries and fragrances. The Company operates through three business streams: private label business, contract manufacturing business and branded business. Its private label business focuses on private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.