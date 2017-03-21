Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Gabelli raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $135,014,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 53.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,200,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,452,000 after buying an additional 1,809,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,617,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,476,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 1,704,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 26.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 230,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Your IP Address:

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) traded down 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 36,101 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.59. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.