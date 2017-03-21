NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Monday. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank AG raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) traded up 1.32% on Monday, reaching $131.60. 987,302 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $132.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post $6.62 EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.9825 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 23,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $3,097,979.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $7,360,958 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.