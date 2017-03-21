NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Rating Reiterated by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NXRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) traded down 0.04% on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $491.99 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NASDAQ:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Your IP Address:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $654,000.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a capex value-add program.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.