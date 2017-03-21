Neustar Inc (NSR) Director Ross K. Ireland Sells 19,813 Shares

Neustar Inc (NYSE:NSR) Director Ross K. Ireland sold 19,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $654,819.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,723.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Neustar Inc (NYSE:NSR) remained flat at $33.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,083 shares. Neustar Inc has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Neustar (NYSE:NSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Neustar had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company earned $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neustar Inc will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neustar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Neustar by 87.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Neustar by 62.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neustar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Neustar by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Neustar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neustar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Neustar from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

