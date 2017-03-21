Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Monday. Loop Capital currently has a $167.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $159.00.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 1.0215% during trading on Monday, reaching $144.3403. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,732 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.6751 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 87,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $11,062,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tawni Cranz sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $312,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,756.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,778 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,274 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 34.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.