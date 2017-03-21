Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $163.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Netflix’s focus on global expansion and original content has paid off with the streaming giant adding 7.05 million net new additions in the last reported quarter, taking the total count to 19 million for 2016. Moreover, for the first time, Netflix expects International segment to post profits in the current quarter to the tune of $16 million. Netflix remains committed to make 50% its total content original over the next few years. It estimates content spending in 2017 to be around $6 billion. All this has been well reflected in the share price movement. Over the past one year, Netflix shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Broadcast Radio/TV industry. However, investments in original/acquired content remain a drag on profitability. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.94% on Tuesday, reaching $144.46. 3,745,447 shares of the company were exchanged. Netflix has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 335.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $352,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 87,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $11,062,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,778 shares of company stock worth $44,385,274. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $394,732,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,469,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $800,901,000 after buying an additional 3,834,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $357,283,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $136,861,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

