Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Roth Capital

Nektar Therapeutics (NDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NDAQ:NKTR) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 6,936,535 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.38 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

