Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 6,338,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41 billion.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.87% and a negative return on equity of 8,769.15%. The firm earned $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $1,080,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,028. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,970,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 749,496 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Camber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,620,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,062,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 730,836 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after buying an additional 439,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,353,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

