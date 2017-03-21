National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director James J. Truchard Sells 2,500 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,266,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,695,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) traded down 2.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 532,779 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.91. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business earned $329 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.61 million. National Instruments Corp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from National Instruments Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Instruments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,668,000 after buying an additional 1,133,489 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in National Instruments Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,577,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,391,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in National Instruments Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after buying an additional 415,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in National Instruments Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,087,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,677,000 after buying an additional 60,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Instruments Corp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after buying an additional 134,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments Corp

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

