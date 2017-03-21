National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Director Philip C. Ackerman Sells 10,000 Shares

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 410,707 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock’s market cap is $5.19 billion.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm earned $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,012.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,958,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,015,000 after buying an additional 181,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,495,000 after buying an additional 119,343 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,983,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,463,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,227,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,451,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

