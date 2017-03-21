National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Director Buys $10,183.50 in Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director John Elliott Dooley bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $10,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) traded down 2.59% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60.

Your IP Address:

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc (NBI) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg (NBB or the Bank). NBB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.