Mporium Group PLC’s (MPM)  Corporate Rating Reiterated at N+1 Singer

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)‘s stock had its ” corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) traded up 1.5113% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.0998. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares. Mporium Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.47. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 71.00 million.

About Mporium Group PLC

mporium Group plc is a holding company for mporium Limited and Fast Web Media Limited. The Company is a mobile first technology firm that monetizes the transformation that smartphones have had on consumer behavior. The Company provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and supporting services. The Company is in the process of developing two products: impact and insights.

