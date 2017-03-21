Mosaic Co (MOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for Mosaic have been going up of late. Mosaic has outperformed the Zacks categorized Fertilizers industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its cost reduction measures. Mosaic should also benefit from its efforts to boost production capacity and acquisitions. Moreover, the company will gain from improving global demand for fertilizers. Mosaic sees a more stable operating environment in 2017 and envisions higher demand for both phosphate and potash.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) traded down 1.06% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 1,654,794 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $537,301.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $144,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Mosaic by 65.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mosaic by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company’s segments include Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. Its Phosphates Segment sells phosphate-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients throughout North America and internationally.

