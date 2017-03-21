Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Insider Sells $927,120.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Bernard Thiers sold 4,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $927,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,225,295.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded down 1.07% on Tuesday, hitting $229.42. 362,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $17.02 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.52 and a one year high of $233.70.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $251.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,954.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 79.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

